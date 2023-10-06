Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Closes On October 13, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will close the registrations for the National Merit Cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) on October 13, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship through the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date for submission of the printed copy of the online registered application form is October 16, 2023. The last date to submit the printed nominal rolls attested by concerned headmasters, and fee receipts of SBI collected by the concerned DEOs to the O/o the Director of Government Examinations., T.S., Hyderabad is October 18, 2023.

Candidates who are studying VIII class during the academic year 2023-24 are eligible to apply for the Telangana NMMS scholarship scheme 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

Telangana NMMS Scholarship Scheme 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notice below

How to apply for the Telangana NMMS scholarship 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to apply for the Telangana NMMS scholarship scheme 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMMS - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, NMMSE Online Application Receiving -2023-24

Step 3: A new login page will be open on the screen

Step 4: Enter the School DISE code, and password and submit

Step 5: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the documents as required

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application confirmation form for future use

