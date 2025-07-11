Telangana Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on Monday Due to Bonalu Festival; Details Here

The Telangana government has declared a three-day holiday for school and college students in the light of the Bonalu festival. The consecutive holiday calendar follows from July 12 until 14, 2025 in some parts of Secunderabad.

Bonalu Festival

The Bonalu festival started with the Secunderabad Lashkar Bonalu on the third Sunday of Ashadha. During the festival, devotees presented offerings called "bonas" to the goddess, often decorated as Shakambari Devi.

Holiday Schedule

Secunderabad schools and colleges will be closed on Monday for the Goddess Ammavari celebrations, giving students a three-day weekend.