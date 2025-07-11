Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Telangana Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on Monday Due to Bonalu Festival; Details Here

Telangana schools and colleges remain closed today, July 14, 2025 on the occassion of Bonalu Festival. The holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in parts of Secunderabadfrom July 12-14, 2025. The calendar follows July 12th as a second-Saturday holiday, July 13th as a holiday, and July 14th is a holiday declared by the government for schools and colleges in Secunderabad.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 09:13 IST
Check the three consecutive days holiday in Telangana.
The Telangana government has declared a three-day holiday for school and college students in the light of the Bonalu festival. The consecutive holiday calendar follows from July 12 until 14, 2025 in some parts of Secunderabad. 

Bonalu Festival

The Bonalu festival started with the Secunderabad Lashkar Bonalu on the third Sunday of Ashadha. During the festival, devotees presented offerings called "bonas" to the goddess, often decorated as Shakambari Devi.

Holiday Schedule

Secunderabad schools and colleges will be closed on Monday for the Goddess Ammavari celebrations, giving students a three-day weekend.

Date

Day

Event

July 12

Saturday

Holiday (Second Saturday)

July 13

Sunday

Holiday

July 14

Monday

Holiday (Government-declared for schools and colleges in Secunderabad)

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

