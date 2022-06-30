    Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Girls Outshine Boys, Check TS Class 10 Result Pass Percentage Here

    TS Class 10th Result: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the Telangana SSC 10th result 2022. As per reports, 90% of the students have passed the TS SSC exam this year.

    Updated: Jun 30, 2022 12:27 IST
    Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022, TS Class 10th Result: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the Telangana SSC 10th result 2022. Students can check their Manabadi TS SSC marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in, telangana10.jagranjosh.com. As per reports, 90% of the students have passed the TS SSC exam this year. Also, the total number of students who appeared for the class 10th exam is 5,03,579, out of which 4,53,201 students have passed in Telangana SSC 10th result 2022. 

    Talking about girls and boys pass percentages, this time, girls have outperformed boys. Girls secured a 4.84% higher percentage of passes than boys.  92.45% of girls have passed in the exam whereas 87.61% boys have qualified in Telangana SSC result 2022. A total of 11,343 schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage - 10/10. The board will conduct TS Supplementary exam from 1st August 2022, students who failed must be given special classes twice a week.

    Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 Statistics 

    Number of students Appeared

    5,03,579 

    Number of students Passed

    4,53,201

    Overall pass percentage:

    90%

    Pass Percentage of Girls

    92.45%

    Pass Percentage of Boys

    87.61%

    Best Performing District

    Siddipet (97.85%)

    Worst Performing District

    Hyderabad (79.63%)

    Schools with 100% Pass

    3007 

    Schools with 0% Pass

    15

    Pass Percentage of Private Students

    51.89%

    Pass Percentage of Private Male Students

    46.21%

    Pass Percentage of Private Female Students

    58.76%

    Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 - Girls & Boys Pass Percentage 

    Gender

    Pass Percentage

    Girls 

    92.45%

    Boys 

    87.61%

     

    Previous Years’ Statistics Telangana SSC 10th Result

    Years

    No. of candidates appeared

    Girls pass %

    Boys pass %

    Overall pass %

    2021

    5,21,073

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    5,34,903

    100

    100

    100

    2019

    5,46,728

    93.68

    91.15

    92.43

    2018

    5,38,867

    85.14

    82.46

    83.78

    2017

    5,38,226

    85.37

    82.95

    84.15

    2016

    5,55,265

    85.63

    84.7

    86.57

    2015

    5,62,792

    77

    71.8

    74.3

    2014

    5,82,388

    81.6

    74.3

    77.7

