Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Girls Outshine Boys, Check TS Class 10 Result Pass Percentage Here

Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022, TS Class 10th Result: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the Telangana SSC 10th result 2022. Students can check their Manabadi TS SSC marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in, telangana10.jagranjosh.com. As per reports, 90% of the students have passed the TS SSC exam this year. Also, the total number of students who appeared for the class 10th exam is 5,03,579, out of which 4,53,201 students have passed in Telangana SSC 10th result 2022.
Talking about girls and boys pass percentages, this time, girls have outperformed boys. Girls secured a 4.84% higher percentage of passes than boys. 92.45% of girls have passed in the exam whereas 87.61% boys have qualified in Telangana SSC result 2022. A total of 11,343 schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage - 10/10. The board will conduct TS Supplementary exam from 1st August 2022, students who failed must be given special classes twice a week.
Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 Statistics
|
TS SSC result 2022 Declared
|
Number of students Appeared
|
5,03,579
|
Number of students Passed
|
4,53,201
|
Overall pass percentage:
|
90%
|
Pass Percentage of Girls
|
92.45%
|
Pass Percentage of Boys
|
87.61%
|
Best Performing District
|
Siddipet (97.85%)
|
Worst Performing District
|
Hyderabad (79.63%)
|
Schools with 100% Pass
|
3007
|
Schools with 0% Pass
|
15
|
Pass Percentage of Private Students
|
51.89%
|
Pass Percentage of Private Male Students
|
46.21%
|
Pass Percentage of Private Female Students
|
58.76%
Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 - Girls & Boys Pass Percentage
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
92.45%
|
Boys
|
87.61%
Previous Years’ Statistics Telangana SSC 10th Result
|
Years
|
No. of candidates appeared
|
Girls pass %
|
Boys pass %
|
Overall pass %
|
2021
|
5,21,073
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
5,34,903
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2019
|
5,46,728
|
93.68
|
91.15
|
92.43
|
2018
|
5,38,867
|
85.14
|
82.46
|
83.78
|
2017
|
5,38,226
|
85.37
|
82.95
|
84.15
|
2016
|
5,55,265
|
85.63
|
84.7
|
86.57
|
2015
|
5,62,792
|
77
|
71.8
|
74.3
|
2014
|
5,82,388
|
81.6
|
74.3
|
77.7
