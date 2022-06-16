    Telugu Mandatory as second language for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE and IB schools

    Telangana state government has issued a circular making Telugu a compulsory second language for the CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board affiliated schools. The circular states  that action will be taken against schools not implementing the act. 

    Telugu Mandatory Language: Telangana state government has issued a circular making Telugu a compulsory second language for the CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board affiliated schools. The notification is issued for the students from class 1 to 10. Telangana School Education Department has issued the circular implementing the state government's Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018. The order will be brought into effect in the upcoming academic session.

    The Act will be implemented in stages in the state and the boards will be required to follow the circular and its mandates. The circular issued by the board states that the violation of the rules making Telugu compulsory for the class 1 to 10 students from 2022-23 academic year in Telangana will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and Guidelines given by Telangana state government. 

    The circular pointed out that violation of the rule will not be entertained and required action will be taken against schools found not following the mandate. Telangana School Education Department has designed two Telugu textbooks one for Telugu speaking students and the other for those children whose mother tongue is not Telugu. It has also been mentioned that the government will promote the integrity of the regional language. 

