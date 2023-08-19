TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Released; Download PDF Here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DMER Tamil Nadu has released the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates for Round 2. Candidates willing to take admission to MBBS/BDS courses can apply on the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UGT 2023 Counselling registrations for round 2 will be live between August 21 and 22, 2023. The choice filling/locking window will be opened from August 24 to 28, 2023. If the candidate fails to lock choices before the deadline, they will be automatically saved and locked.

The TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling seat allotment result will be out on August 31, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can download the allotment letter from September 1 to 4, 2023. The last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the tentative schedule is provided below:

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Click Here

How to Apply for TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Now, go to the UG section

Step 3: Click on TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration link

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

