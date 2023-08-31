  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TNDALU 3 Year LLB Admission 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TNDALU 3 Year LLB Admission 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will close the TNDALU 2023 3 year LLB programme application window today, August 31, 2023. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 11:56 IST
TNDALU 3 year LLB Application 2023 close today
TNDALU 3 year LLB Application 2023 close today

TNDALU 3 Year LLB Application 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) will close the application window for the three-year LLB programme today, August 31, 2023. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the 3-year law programme was extended to August 31, 2023, until 5:45 PM. 

Admissions to the three-year law programme is conducted through the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) and the Affiliated Law College(s) in Tamil Nadu. 

To apply for the three-year LLB programme students are required to register using a valid email ID and mobile number along with entering other details like candidate name, date of birth, etc. After completing the registration process, candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

The TNDALU 3-year LLB registration and application link is available on the official website - tndalu.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to apply for the 3-year LLB programme.

TNDALU 3 year LLB Hons - Click Here

TNDALU 3 year LLB Degree Course - Click Here

TNDALU 3-year LLB Application Process

TNDALU 2023 applications for the 3-year LLB programme to close today. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDALU

Step 2: Click on the admission section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 3-year LLB registration link

Step 4: Fill out the details in the registration link

Step 5: Login to fill out the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

TNDALU Application Fee 

The TNDALU 3 year LLB applications are to be submitted in the online mode along with the application form. Candidates can check the category wise application fee below. 

Category

Fee

General category

Rs. 1000

SC. ST and other reserved category

Rs. 500

Also Read: DU PG Admission 2023: Seat allotment list for Supernumerary quota releases today at admission.uod.ac.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023