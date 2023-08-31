TNDALU 3 Year LLB Admission 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TNDALU 3 Year LLB Application 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) will close the application window for the three-year LLB programme today, August 31, 2023. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the 3-year law programme was extended to August 31, 2023, until 5:45 PM.

Admissions to the three-year law programme is conducted through the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) and the Affiliated Law College(s) in Tamil Nadu.

To apply for the three-year LLB programme students are required to register using a valid email ID and mobile number along with entering other details like candidate name, date of birth, etc. After completing the registration process, candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

The TNDALU 3-year LLB registration and application link is available on the official website - tndalu.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to apply for the 3-year LLB programme.

TNDALU 3 year LLB Hons - Click Here

TNDALU 3 year LLB Degree Course - Click Here

TNDALU 3-year LLB Application Process

TNDALU 2023 applications for the 3-year LLB programme to close today. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDALU

Step 2: Click on the admission section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 3-year LLB registration link

Step 4: Fill out the details in the registration link

Step 5: Login to fill out the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

TNDALU Application Fee

The TNDALU 3 year LLB applications are to be submitted in the online mode along with the application form. Candidates can check the category wise application fee below.

Category Fee General category Rs. 1000 SC. ST and other reserved category Rs. 500

Also Read: DU PG Admission 2023: Seat allotment list for Supernumerary quota releases today at admission.uod.ac.in