TNDALU 3-year LLB admission 2023 registration starts, apply at tndalu.ac.in

TNDALU LLB Admission 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has released applications for 3-year LLB programme in online mode. Candidates can apply for TNDALU 3-year LLB admission 2023 at tndalu.ac.in. They choose from two courses: 3-year LLB (Hons) degree course at the School of Excellence in Law and 3-year LLB degree course offered at affiliated law colleges of the university in Tamil Nadu.

Also, they have to submit separate application forms for 3-year LLB (Hons) degree course at the School of Excellence in Law and 3-year LLB degree course offered at affiliated law colleges. The last date to apply for TNDALU 3-year LLB is August 10.

How to register for TNDALU LLB Admission 2023?

Candidates can apply online through the official website at tndalu.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Tamil Nadu 3-year LLB programme:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tndalu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admission

Step 3: On the new page, click on registration link

Step 4: Register by entering asked details and login

Step 5: After logging in fill the application form

Step 7: Add personal, academic details and upload the required document

Step 8: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference

TNDALU 3-year LLB registration fees 2023

The applicants belonging to SC, and ST categories have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee while other category students will have to pay Rs 1000. SC, ST candidates applying for the programme in the affiliated Tamil Nadu law colleges will have to pay Rs 500 and other students will have to make a payment of Rs 250 only in these colleges.

Categories Fees Other Categories Rs 1000 SC/ST Rs 500

