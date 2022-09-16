TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment List Released, Check at tneaonline.org, Get Direct Link Here

TNEA Counselling 2022: TNEA 2022 Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment list is now available on the official website. Students can download the TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional allotment list through the link available on the website.

As per the notification issued on the website, the TNEA 2022 provisional allotment list has been released for those students who have confirmed their tentative allotment.

Such candidates can login and download the TNEA provisional allotment order and report to the respective college before September 22, 2022. Candidates who opted for upward movement are required to login and download the allotment list and visit the TFC along with all the required documents on or before September 22, 2022.

TNEA 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment List

Steps to check the TNEA 2022 Provisional Allotment Result

The TNEA 2022 provisional allotment result is available on the candidate login on the official website. Students can check the allotment list through the link available here or follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the TNEA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the TNEA 2022 Email ID and PAssword in the link given

Step 4: Download the Provisional Allotment list displayed

According to the schedule given, the second round of the TNEA 2022 Counselling will begin on September 25, 2022 and the provisional allotment list will be released on September 30, 2022. According to the schedule given, a total of four rounds are being conducted as part of TNEA 2022 Counselling.

