    Tripura NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in, Get Direct Link

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME, Tripura has started round 1 NEET UG 2022 counselling from today in online mode. Candidates can register online for the Tripura NEET UG counselling at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in till 20th October 2022. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 18, 2022 10:46 IST
    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has released the registration form for Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 for round 1 today i.e on 18th October. Candidates will be able to register for Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 in online mode at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in. The last date for Tripura NEET UG counselling registration 2022 is 20th October. 

    Once the registration for Tripura NEET completes, candidates will have to enter their choices of courses and colleges. Through Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022, all the selected candidates will be able to take admission to 209 MBBS and 10 BDS seats. 

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling Registration

    18th October 2022

    Last date to apply for Tripura NEET UG Counselling

    20th October 2022

    Window to fill choices 

    24th to 26th October 2022

    Tripura NEET UG seat allotment result

    28th October 2022

    Reporting of colleges 

    29th to 31st October 2022 

    How To Register for Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022? 

    Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can fill the Tripura NEET UG application form till 20th October 2022. To register, candidates will have to pay non-refundable fees of Rs. 1800 (General), Rs 1500 (General- EWS/ OBC- NCL) and Rs 100 (SC/ST /PwD/ Transgender) via online mode or bank payment portal mentioned on the websites. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of DME, Tripura - dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UG Courses tab.
    • 3rd Step - On the next page, click on - apply for Tripura NEET UG.
    • 4th Step - Now register with the required details.
    • 5th Step - Then, login, fill in all the asked details, upload documents and pay the Tripura NEET UG counselling application fee.
    • 6th Step - Submit the form. 

    What Documents are required for Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022? 

    To complete registration for Tripura UG NEET, candidates will also have to upload the specified documents. Also, they will have to carry the original as well photo copy of these documents while going for reporting. Check the list below - 

    • Class 10th, 12th Marksheet, Certificates and Admit Card
    • NEET Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard
    • Aadhar Card
    • Permanent Resident Certificate
    • Colored passport size photo with date and name
    • Caste Certificate (If applicable) 

