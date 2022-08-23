    TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Date Confirmed, Check at dost.cgg.gov.in

    Telangana Degree Online Services also known as TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment list will be released on August 27, 2022. Students can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website or through the direct link to be provided here.  

    Updated: Aug 23, 2022 08:51 IST
    TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result
    TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result

    TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment: Telangana Degree Online Services also known as TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment list will be released on August 27, 2022. The Seat allotment results will be available on the official website. Students who have applied for the online allotment process can visit the official website on the given date to check their allotment result. 

    To check the TS DOST 2022 Allotment list for Phase 2 students are required to visit the official website and login using the TS DOST Login ID and Password/ PIN. Students who are allotted seats in the allotment phase will be required to complete the further admission procedure. The reporting process is completely online and students are required to visit the website and complete the self reporting process including admission fee, seat reservation and document verification. 

    The link will be available on the official website - dist.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also keep visiting this page for further details on the TS DOST 2022 Allotment procedure. 

    How to check the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment list

    The TS DOST 2022 Allotment result will be announced on August 27, 2022. Candidates can check the allotment list through the link which will be available on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the TS DOST 2022 Allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the TS DOST 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the DOST allotment result link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the link given

    Step 4: The TS DOST 2022 allotment result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the TS DOST 2022 allotment result for further reference

    The online reporting for students allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 allotment is from August 27 to September 10, 2022. After the reporting process is completed, the phase 3 allotment registrations will commence from August 29 to September 12, 2022. The Phase 3 allotment will be conducted depending on the number of vacancies available. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 allotment result will be declared on September 16, 2022. 

    Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Begins Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification