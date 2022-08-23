TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Date Confirmed, Check at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment: Telangana Degree Online Services also known as TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment list will be released on August 27, 2022. The Seat allotment results will be available on the official website. Students who have applied for the online allotment process can visit the official website on the given date to check their allotment result.

To check the TS DOST 2022 Allotment list for Phase 2 students are required to visit the official website and login using the TS DOST Login ID and Password/ PIN. Students who are allotted seats in the allotment phase will be required to complete the further admission procedure. The reporting process is completely online and students are required to visit the website and complete the self reporting process including admission fee, seat reservation and document verification.

The link will be available on the official website - dist.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also keep visiting this page for further details on the TS DOST 2022 Allotment procedure.

How to check the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment list

The TS DOST 2022 Allotment result will be announced on August 27, 2022. Candidates can check the allotment list through the link which will be available on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the TS DOST 2022 Allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the TS DOST 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the DOST allotment result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: The TS DOST 2022 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS DOST 2022 allotment result for further reference

The online reporting for students allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 allotment is from August 27 to September 10, 2022. After the reporting process is completed, the phase 3 allotment registrations will commence from August 29 to September 12, 2022. The Phase 3 allotment will be conducted depending on the number of vacancies available. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 allotment result will be declared on September 16, 2022.

