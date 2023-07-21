TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 3 Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 3 Result has been released. Candidates can check their results on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in by entering their login credentials. The online self-reporting by candidates will start between July 21 and 24, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 13:46 IST
TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 3 Result: Telangana State Degree Online Service Test, TS DOST seat allotment result has been released for Phase 3. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in by entering the login credentials. 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the online self-reporting by candidates between July 21 and 24 2023. Candidates from phases I, II, and III who have accepted their seats can report to the allocated colleges from July 21 to 24, 2023.

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 3 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the phase 3 result is given below:

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2023 Link

Click Here

How to Check TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 3 Result?

Candidates who registered for counselling can check out the outcome by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Now, enter the DOST ID and then submit OTP

Step 4: The TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 3 Result result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the seat allocation schedule below:

Particulars

Dates

Publishing of Phase III Seat allotment

July 20, 2023

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Phase III by students

July 21 to 24, 2023

Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III

July 22 to 25, 2023

Students Orientation in the College

July 22 to 25, 2023

Commencement of class work, Semester-I

July 24, 2023

