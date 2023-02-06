TS EAMCET 2023: Exam From Aug 4, Check Tentative Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023: According to some media reports, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 examination tentative exam schedule is announced. As per the local reports, the TS EAMCET 2023 examination is expected to commence from August 4, 2023, onwards. However, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will issue the official notification on the official website soon.

Once released candidates will be able to check the TS EAMCET 2023 exam schedule from the official websites- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 Tentative Exam Schedule

As per the local media reports, the TS EAMCET 2023 examinations tentative exam schedule is announced, candidates who are appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 examinations to get admission into various Engineering, Agriculture and Medical programmes can go through the tentative exam schedule given in the table below. However, TSCHE would release the official exam schedule soon.

Events Dates TS EAMCET 2023 Registrations March 20, 2023, to May 18, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 (Engineering) August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 (Agriculture and Medical) August 9, 2023, and August 10, 2023

Who is Eligible for TS EAMCET 2023?

As per the recent updates, candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 examinations must have cleared their 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry as optional or other related vocational programmes in the field of Engineering and Technology in their Class 12th examination.

Students who have appeared in the diploma in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will be considered eligible for TS EAMCET 2023 exam.

Student should be of Indian Nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/ Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders.

Candidates should belong to Telangana/ Andhra Pradesh, apart from this candidates should satisfy Local/Non-local status requirements as laid down in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions order.

TS EAMCET 2023

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the TS EAMCET examinations every year for admissions into various engineering, agricultural and medical programmes in the various colleges and universities in the state of Telangana. As per the recent updates, the TS EAMCET 2023 will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the higher education council.

