TS ECET Counselling Registration 2022 for 1st Round Starts at tsecet.nic.in, Check Details Here

TS ECET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the window for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling registration 2022 today on 7th September. Interested candidates can now register in online mode for first round of TS ECET counselling at tsecet.nic.in. The last date to register for TS ECET counselling first round is 11th September 2022

To apply for this Telangana ECET counselling 2022, candidates first need to pay the applicable fees. After the payment, they will have to proceed with the certificate verification and then follow the steps given on the official website.

How To Apply for TS ECET Counselling 2022?

The counselling registration can only be done in online mode. Those willing to apply for TS ECET must have a valid email id and phone number. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for TS ECET counselling 2022 for first round -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Pay Processing Fee.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen, register and then log in with the required credentials.

4th Step - Fill out the TS ECET counselling 2022 application form and upload the necessary documents.

5th Step - Fill in the choices of colleges and then click on submit.

6th Step - Download and print a copy of the TS ECET 2022 counselling application form for further reference.

Who are eligible for TS ECET Counselling 2022?

Candidates who have secured 45% from the General category and 40% from other categories in aggregate in the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam are eligible to do the registration process for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

What After TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration?

After completing the registration process of Telangana ECET, the certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a spot will take place between 9th to 12th September. Candidates will be able to freeze choices on 14th September while the provisional seat allocation result will be announced on 17th September. The tuition fee payment and self-reporting will be from 17th to 22nd September.

