TS ICET Cut off 2023: Check List of Universities Accepting Telangana ICET Scores

TS ICET Cut off 2023: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) results have been announced on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in. They can download the TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their login credentials: hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. Shortlisted candidates can check out the cut-off and list of colleges and universities that are accepting TS ICET 2023 scores.

Candidates who qualify for the entrance exam by securing passing marks and satisfying the TS ICET Cut off 2023 will be considered eligible for the TS ICET Counselling 2023. On the basis of TS ICET scores 2023, they will be granted admission to PG programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) programmes.

For candidates in the open category, the TS ICET qualifying mark is 25%. Out of a total of 200 marks, candidates must receive 50 in TS ICET Result 2023. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will not need to achieve a minimum score.

TS ICET Cut-Off 2023: Check Marks vs Rank Here

Check out the TS ICET Cut off 2023 marks vs rank below:

TS ICET Marks TS ICET Rank 160+ 1 to 10 159 - 150 11 to 100 149 - 140 101 to 200 139 - 130 201 to 350 129-120 351 to 500 119 - 110 501 to 1000 109 - 100 1001 to 1500 99 - 95 1501 to 2600 94 - 90 2601 to 4000 89 - 85 4001 to 6500 84 - 80 6501 to 10750 79 - 75 10751 to 16000 74 - 70 16001 to 24000 69 - 65 24001 to 32500 64 - 60 32501 to 43000 59 - 55 43001 to 53500 54 - 50 53500+

List of Universities Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Candidates can check out the list of universities that are accepting admissions on the basis of TS ICET scores:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H)

Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal

Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad

Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar

Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda

Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad

