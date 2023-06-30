TS ICET Cut off 2023: Check List of Universities Accepting Telangana ICET Scores

TS ICET Cut off 2023: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) results have been announced on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in. They can download the TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their login credentials: hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. Shortlisted candidates can check out the cut-off and list of colleges and universities that are accepting TS ICET 2023 scores.
Candidates who qualify for the entrance exam by securing passing marks and satisfying the TS ICET Cut off 2023 will be considered eligible for the TS ICET Counselling 2023. On the basis of TS ICET scores 2023, they will be granted admission to PG programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) programmes.
TS ICET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to check the result is given below:
|
TS ICET Result 2023 Official Link
For candidates in the open category, the TS ICET qualifying mark is 25%. Out of a total of 200 marks, candidates must receive 50 in TS ICET Result 2023. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will not need to achieve a minimum score.
TS ICET Cut-Off 2023: Check Marks vs Rank Here
Check out the TS ICET Cut off 2023 marks vs rank below:
|
TS ICET Marks
|
TS ICET Rank
|
160+
|
1 to 10
|
159 - 150
|
11 to 100
|
149 - 140
|
101 to 200
|
139 - 130
|
201 to 350
|
129-120
|
351 to 500
|
119 - 110
|
501 to 1000
|
109 - 100
|
1001 to 1500
|
99 - 95
|
1501 to 2600
|
94 - 90
|
2601 to 4000
|
89 - 85
|
4001 to 6500
|
84 - 80
|
6501 to 10750
|
79 - 75
|
10751 to 16000
|
74 - 70
|
16001 to 24000
|
69 - 65
|
24001 to 32500
|
64 - 60
|
32501 to 43000
|
59 - 55
|
43001 to 53500
|
54 - 50
|
53500+
List of Universities Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores
Candidates can check out the list of universities that are accepting admissions on the basis of TS ICET scores:
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H)
- Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad
- Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad
- Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal
- Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad
- Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar
- Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar
- Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda
- Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad
