  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS ICET Cut off 2023: Check List of Universities Accepting Telangana ICET Scores

TS ICET Cut off 2023: Check List of Universities Accepting Telangana ICET Scores

TS ICET Cut off 2023: TS ICET Result 2023 has been declared. Shortlisted candidates can check out the list of universities accepting TS ICET scores and cut-offs here. Get the rank card link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 17:51 IST
TS ICET Cut off 2023
TS ICET Cut off 2023

TS ICET Cut off 2023: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) results have been announced on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in. They can download the TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their login credentials: hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. Shortlisted candidates can check out the cut-off and list of colleges and universities that are accepting TS ICET 2023 scores. 

Candidates who qualify for the entrance exam by securing passing marks and satisfying the TS ICET Cut off 2023 will be considered eligible for the TS ICET Counselling 2023. On the basis of TS ICET scores 2023, they will be granted admission to PG programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) programmes.

TS ICET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the result is given below:

TS ICET Result 2023 Official Link

Click Here

For candidates in the open category, the TS ICET qualifying mark is 25%. Out of a total of 200 marks, candidates must receive 50 in TS ICET Result 2023. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will not need to achieve a minimum score.

TS ICET Cut-Off 2023: Check Marks vs Rank Here

Check out the TS ICET Cut off 2023 marks vs rank below:

TS ICET Marks

TS ICET Rank

160+

1 to 10

159 - 150

11 to 100

149 - 140

101 to 200

139 - 130

201 to 350

129-120

351 to 500

119 - 110

501 to 1000

109 - 100

1001 to 1500

99 - 95

1501 to 2600

94 - 90

2601 to 4000

89 - 85

4001 to 6500

84 - 80

6501 to 10750

79 - 75

10751 to 16000

74 - 70

16001 to 24000

69 - 65

24001 to 32500

64 - 60

32501 to 43000

59 - 55

43001 to 53500

54 - 50

53500+

List of Universities Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Candidates can check out the list of universities that are accepting admissions on the basis of TS ICET scores:

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H)
  • Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad
  • Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad
  • Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal
  • Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad
  • Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar
  • Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar
  • Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda
  • Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad

Also Read: ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session Releases Soon; Exam on July 8

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023