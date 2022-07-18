TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 (Today): Download Telangana ICET Admit Cards via official portal - icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 (Today): As per the latest update, TS ICET 2022 Hall Tickets will be issued today for all the registered candidates. Kakatiya University, on behalf of TSCHE will release the Telangana ICET 2022 Hall Tickets for the upcoming state-level entrance examination today - 18th July 2022. Like the application process, the release of the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 will be done by the exam authority in the online format and it will be made available to the candidates via the portal - icet.tsche.ac.in. To make the process of downloading TS Telangana ICET 2022 Hall Tickets easier for the candidates, a direct link to the portal is placed below:

TS ICET 2022 Exam on 27th, 28th July, Admit Cards Mandatory

The hall ticket issued by Kakatiya University today is for the TS ICET 2022 Examination which is scheduled to be held on 27th and 28th July 2022. TS ICET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held over a period if two days in two shifts. The complete exam schedule for the same is placed below:

Date Shift Time 27th July 2022 Morning Shift 10 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM to 5 PM 28th July 2022 Morning Shift 10 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM to 5 PM

Candidates who are registered to appear for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 should note that the hall ticket or admit card is a mandatory document without which they will not be allowed to enter their examination hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to download TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 at the earliest and ensure that all the details mentioned on it are correct and free of any errors.

How to Download TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 online?

Kakatiya University will make the TS ICET 2022 hall tickets available to the registered candidates online via the official portal - icet.tsche.ac.in. After reaching the official website, candidates will need to locate the link for TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 Download link from the latest notifications section. In the next page, candidates will be required to enter their credentials - application number, date of birth and mobile number to download the hall ticket. After submitting the details on the portal, Telangana ICET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket and download a softcopy of the same on your device/system. In the final step, candidates are advised to take a printout of the TS ICET 2022 Hall ticket for future reference.

