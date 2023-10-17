  1. Home
TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Results Soon; Check Schedule Here

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling seat allotment results will be declared on October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process must check out their results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 17, 2023 17:35 IST
TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2023 special phase on October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process must check out their results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

The seat allotment results will be declared based on the preferences filled in by the candidates. Shortlisted ones must pay the fee and report to the allocated institute. Candidates will be granted admission to MBA, and MCA programmes on the basis of TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling.

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or, before

October 20, 2023

Payment of Tuition Fee & online self-reporting 

October 20 to 29, 2023

Reporting at the allotted College

October 30 to 31, 2023

Spot Admission Guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges

October 30, 2023

How to Check TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: TS ICET special phase seat allotment result will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Documents Required for TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling

Check out the mandatory files for the verification process below:

  • TS ICET 2023 Rank Card
  • TS ICET 2023 Hall Ticket
  • S.S.C or equivalent Marks sheet
  • Class 12 or an equivalent marks card and pass certificate
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Degree certificate and marks sheet
  • Degree degree certificate
  • Study or bonafide certificate (Class 9 to UG) 
  • Transfer certificate
  • Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS Certificate (if applicable)
  • Residential documents (if applicable)
  • Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)

