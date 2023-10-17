TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Results Soon; Check Schedule Here

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2023 special phase on October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process must check out their results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

The seat allotment results will be declared based on the preferences filled in by the candidates. Shortlisted ones must pay the fee and report to the allocated institute. Candidates will be granted admission to MBA, and MCA programmes on the basis of TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling.

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Provisional Allotment of Seats on or, before October 20, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee & online self-reporting October 20 to 29, 2023 Reporting at the allotted College October 30 to 31, 2023 Spot Admission Guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges October 30, 2023

How to Check TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: TS ICET special phase seat allotment result will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Documents Required for TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling

Check out the mandatory files for the verification process below:

TS ICET 2023 Rank Card

TS ICET 2023 Hall Ticket

S.S.C or equivalent Marks sheet

Class 12 or an equivalent marks card and pass certificate

Valid ID Proof

Degree certificate and marks sheet

Degree degree certificate

Study or bonafide certificate (Class 9 to UG)

Transfer certificate

Income Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Residential documents (if applicable)

Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: FMGE 2023: NBEMS Releases Last Date to Collect Pass Certificates; Details Inside