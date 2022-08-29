TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Expected tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: As per media reports the Telangana class 12 Supplementary Results 2022 are expected to be announced tomorrow - August 30, 2022. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations will be releasing the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022. An official confirmation on the release of the TS Supplementary Results 2022 is yet awaited from the officials of the board.

Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations are advised to keep checking the official website for details on the declaration of the examination results. Candidates will be able to check the supplementary exam results through the link available on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from August 1 to 10, 2022. Considering the past trends, the TS Inter Supplementary results are declared within 3 weeks from the exams being conducted.

To check the TS Intermediate Supplementary Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022.

How to check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the Telangana Intermediate Official Website

Step 2: Click on the Inter Result link 2022

Step 3: Enter the TS Inter Registration number in the link provided

Step 4: The Intermediate Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 for further reference

Details mentioned in the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022

The Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination Results 2022 will contain the details of the students along with the qualifying status of the students who have appeared for the exams. The following details will be mentioned on the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Qualifying status

