TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022 to be Released on 26th July, TS LAWCET Results Expected in Aug at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022: As per the latest update, the TSCHE - Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has formally notified the release date for TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key. The formal announcement has confirmed that the TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022 for the recently concluded law entrance exam examination will be published on 26th July 2022. While TSCHE has confirmed the release date for TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key, no specific time has been announced for the same. Candidates should note that, like all other key documents, the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key will also be published online and made available via the official portal - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET 2022 Concludes Successfully - Read Official Notice Here

TS LAWCET Answer Key Objection Window until 28th July

Candidates should note that the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key that will be released by Osmania University is provisional in nature and will be open to objections. Along with the release date for TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority has also notified the objection window that will be offered to the students to challenge the provisional answer key. As per the official update, candidates will be given two days to raise challenges or the objection against the provisional TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key. The deadline for the same would be until 28th July 2022.

82% Attend TS LAW Entrance Exams

Following the successful conduct of the TS LAWCET 2022 Exam on 21st and 22nd July, the exam authority issued an official notification sharing details about the same. As per the official press note, around 82.46% of students appeared for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET Exams in total. Of the total 35538 students registered for both exams, 28921 candidates have appeared for it. The detailed break-up of the same can be found below:

Date Session Stream Registered Appeared Percentage 21-07-2022 Session 1 LAWCET - 3YDC 12487 9991 80.60% Session 2 LAWCET - 3YDC 12451 10116 22-07-2022 Session 3 LAWCET - 3YDC 7506 6207 82.60% PGLCET 3094 2607 84.20% Total 35538 28921 82.46%

