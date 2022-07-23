    TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022 to be Released on 26th July, TS LAWCET Results Expected in Aug at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

    TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022: TSCHE is expected to release the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key for the state-level entrance exam next week on 26th July 2022. Release of answer key would be followed by declaration of TS LAWCET Results in August on official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Get Details Here.

    Updated: Jul 23, 2022 18:16 IST
    TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022
    TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022

    TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022: As per the latest update, the TSCHE - Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has formally notified the release date for TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key. The formal announcement has confirmed that the TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022 for the recently concluded law entrance exam examination will be published on 26th July 2022. While TSCHE has confirmed the release date for TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key, no specific time has been announced for the same. Candidates should note that, like all other key documents, the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key will also be published online and made available via the official portal - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

    TS LAWCET 2022 Concludes Successfully - Read Official Notice Here

    TS LAWCET Answer Key Objection Window until 28th July

    Candidates should note that the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key that will be released by Osmania University is provisional in nature and will be open to objections. Along with the release date for TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority has also notified the objection window that will be offered to the students to challenge the provisional answer key. As per the official update, candidates will be given two days to raise challenges or the objection against the provisional TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key. The deadline for the same would be until 28th July 2022.

    82% Attend TS LAW Entrance Exams

    Following the successful conduct of the TS LAWCET 2022 Exam on 21st and 22nd July, the exam authority issued an official notification sharing details about the same. As per the official press note, around 82.46% of  students appeared for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET Exams in total. Of the total 35538 students registered for both exams, 28921 candidates have appeared for it. The detailed break-up of the same can be found below:

    Date

    Session

    Stream

    Registered

    Appeared

    Percentage

    21-07-2022

    Session 1

    LAWCET - 3YDC

    12487

    9991

    80.60%

    Session 2

    LAWCET - 3YDC

    12451

    10116

    22-07-2022

    Session 3

    LAWCET - 3YDC

    7506

    6207

    82.60%

    PGLCET

    3094

    2607

    84.20%
     

    Total

    		  

    35538

    28921

    82.46%

    Also Read: NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at nata.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification