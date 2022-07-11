TS PGCET 2022 Application Date Extended, Apply by 17th July at pgcet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGCET 2022 Application Window Extended: Taking into account the concerns shared by candidates, the Osmania University has decided to extend the application timeline for TS PGCET 2022 by another week. As per the latest update, the university on behalf of APSCHE has extended the TS PGCET 2022 application timeline until 17th July 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit their TS PGCET Application Form can now do so online on or before the revised deadline via official portal - pgcet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check TS PGCET 2022 application form is also provided below:

Application Date Extended from 10th to 17th July

As reported earlier, TSCHE has decided to extend the TS PGCET 2022 Application Dates by a week’s time. The earlier schedule for TS PGCET 2022 postgraduate engineering entrance exam was available until 10th July 2022; but owing to the requests from candidates the same has been extended until 17th July 2022. This means that candidates who are yet to complete the TS PGCET 2022 application process can now do so by logging onto the exam portal - pgcet.tsche.ac.in, on or before the application deadline.

How to Register for TS PGCET 2022 Online?

With just one week available for the TS PGCET 2022 application process, candidates are advised to complete the online registration process as soon as possible. Osmania University is accepting TS PGCET 2022 applications in completely online format via the official website - pgcet.tsche.ac.in. After logging onto the portal candidates need to register themselves on the website by clicking on link which reads “'Apply for TS PGCET 2022 without late fees.” In the next step, candidates need to fill the TS PGCET 2022 application form displayed on the screen online and upload all the supporting documents including their passport size photograph, signature and other certificates. In the final step, candidates need to pay the requisite amount of application fee for TS CPGET 2022 using digital payment mode. After paying the fee, candidates will need to download a copy of confirmation page or take printout of the same for future reference.

