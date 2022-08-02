TS PGECET 2022 Exam begin today, Check guidelines and instructions here

TS PGECET 2022 Exams: The Telangana PGECET 2022 examinations are scheduled to commence from today. While the first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 to 12 Noon, the second shift will be conducted from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates appearing for the TS PGECET 2022 exams can check here the instructions for the exams and the points to keep in mind when appearing for the entrance exam.

The TS PGECET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 5, 2022. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres in the state. Candidates appearing for rge exams must make sure that they check through all the information provided and carry their Exam hall ticket with them when attempting the exam. Candidates must note that the TS PGECET 2022 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the exam.

Details mentioned on the TS PGECET 2022 Admit Card

The TS PGECET 2022 Admit card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students appearing for the exams. The TS PGECET 2022 admit card will include the following details

Name and Roll Number of the students

Name of the exam

Subjects appearing for

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Point to remember when appearing for TS PGECET 2022 exams

When appearing for the TS PGECET 2022 exams students are required to make sure that they carry their admit card with them. The schedule for the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

Students are also advised not to carry any electronic item such as mobile phones, calculators etc inside the exam hall.

Students caught resorting to unfair means will be debarred from appearing for the exams and strict action will be taken.

