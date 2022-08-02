    TS PGECET 2022 Exam begin today, Check guidelines and instructions here

    The Telangana PGECET 2022 examinations are scheduled to commence from today. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Students appearing for the exams can check here the instructions and guidelines to be followed. 

    Updated: Aug 2, 2022 10:36 IST
    TS PGECET 2022 Exams
    TS PGECET 2022 Exams

    TS PGECET 2022 Exams: The Telangana PGECET 2022 examinations are scheduled to commence from today. While the first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 to 12 Noon, the second shift will be conducted from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates appearing for the TS PGECET 2022 exams can check here the instructions for the exams and the points to keep in mind when appearing for the entrance exam. 

    The TS PGECET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 5, 2022. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres in the state. Candidates appearing for rge exams must make sure that they check through all the information provided and carry their Exam hall ticket with them when attempting the exam. Candidates must note that the TS PGECET 2022 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the exam. 

    Details mentioned on the TS PGECET 2022 Admit Card

    The TS PGECET 2022 Admit card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students appearing for the exams. The TS PGECET 2022 admit card will include the following details

    • Name and Roll Number of the students
    • Name of the exam
    • Subjects appearing for
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam centre name and address

    Point to remember when appearing for TS PGECET 2022 exams

    • When appearing for the TS PGECET 2022 exams students are required to make sure that they carry their admit card with them. The schedule for the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.
    • Students are also advised not to carry any electronic item such as mobile phones, calculators etc inside the exam hall. 
    • Students caught resorting to unfair means will be debarred from appearing for the exams and strict action will be taken.

    Also Read: TS ECET Answer Key 2022 (Today): Download TS ECET Question Paper, Answer Key, Response Sheet at ecet.tsche.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification