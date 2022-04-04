TS POLYCET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Other Important Dates Here

TS POLYCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad has released the notification and exam date of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. As per the released date, TS POLYCET will be conducted on 30th June 2022. Apart from the exam date, the authorities have also notified that, the TS POLYCET 2022 application form will be available online in the second week of April.

The application form of TS POLYCET 2022 will be released at polycetts.nic.in. Candidates will be able to complete the TS POLYCET 2022 registration without paying any late fee till 4th June. Candidates willing to get admission in engineering diploma admissions in the participating institutions can register.

TS POLYCET 2022 Dates

Events Date TS POLYCET Registration Second week of April 2022 Last date to apply without late fee 4th June 2022 Last date with late fee 5th June 2022 TS POLYCET Exam Date 30th June 2022 TS POLYCET Result After 12 days of examination

TS POLYCET 2022 Application

SBTET will release the TS POLYCET 2022 application form in online mode. The TS POLYCET registration 2022 will include steps like payment of Telangana Polytechnic form, filling of details, uploading of documents and submission. Students are advised to go through the TS POLYCET eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

SBTET, Hyderabad has made arrangements to fill online applications at various AP-Online/ through the payment gateway. To fill TS POLYCET 2022 application form, the general candidates shall pay the examination fee of Rs. 450 and for SC/ST candidates Rs.250.

Check detailed TS POLYCET 2022 Notification Here

TS POLYCET 2022 Notice

It must be noted that while the TS POLYCET notice mentions of an extended time to pay the fees, there is no mention of an extension to fill out the application form. Telangana POLYCET 2022 official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to note that the admission into Polytechnics for the academic year 2022-23 shall be made on the basis of Web Counseling, wherein the candidates can opt for any courses in any Polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue."

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at 9:50 PM, Check List of Documents Required