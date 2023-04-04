TS SSC Board Exams 2023: Telangana Class 10 Telugu Question Paper Leaked On WhatsApp, Check Details Here

TS SSC Board Exams 2023: Telangana Board is conducting class 10th exams. The TS SSC exams started on 3rd April (Monday) and within minutes, the question paper was reported to be leaked on various social media platforms. According to some media reports, an image of the first-language Telugu question paper was leaked on WhatsApp Groups within seven minutes after the commencement of the exam.

Initially, the TS SSC Telugu paper was circulated in Tandur in the Vikarabad district. The police and the education department are investigating the main source of the Telangana SSC question paper image and how it was leaked. However, the District officials have denied allegations of TS SSC Telugu question paper leak.

Telangana SSC Telugu Question Paper 2023 Leak

The TS SSC board exams started on April 3 and will be conducted till April 13. The exams are being held in pen and paper mode across various centres in the state. Within seven minutes (9:37 am) after the commencement of the TS SSC Telugu exam, the question paper's image was found being circulated in Tandur in the Vikarabad district. As of now, the District officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter however they have denied the claims of Telangana Telugu paper leak.

As per media reports, after the leak, the state education department suspended three officials, including a chief superintendent, a departmental officer and an invigilator, for carrying mobile phones to the exam centre.

Image of TS SSC Telugu Question Paper 2023

The Telangana question paper leak initiated protests outside the office of the Board of Secondary Education. Check here the image of TS SSC Telugu question paper that was being circulated on social media:

TS SSC Result 2022 Statistics

Last year, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the Telangana SSC result 2022. The total number of students who appeared for the class 10th exam was 5,03,579, out of which 4,53,201 passed in Telangana SSC result. Girls secured a 4.84% higher percentage than boys. 92.45% of girls passed whereas 87.61% of boys qualified in Telangana SSC. A total of 11,343 schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2023 Update: 3.19 Crore Answer Sheets Evaluation In Progress