TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 from June 14, Check Telangana 10th ASE Timetable Here

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023: As per the latest updates, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the supplementary exam timetable for TS Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC). Students who failed one or two exams can appear in the compartment exams. The board announced the TS SSC Result 2023 on May 10, 2023. According to the statistics, 86.59% passed the exam.

According to the TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 schedule, the exams will begin on June 14 and continue till June 22, 2023. The board has also released some important instructions along with the supplementary exam dates. Students must note that the objective part in all the subjects has to be answered in the last half an hour only.

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Students who are going to appear in the compartment exams can check out the complete schedule in the below-mentioned table.

Particulars Dates First Language (Group A) First Language (Part 1)First Language (Part 1) June 14 Second language June 15 Third language June 16 Mathematics June 17 SciencePart 1 - Physical science Part 2 - Biological Science June 19 Social Studies June 20 OSSC Main language paper 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) June 21 OSSC Main language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic) June 22

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 - Click Here (PDF file)

TS SSC Supplementary 2023 Exam: Check Important Instructions

Along with the exam dates, the authorities have also released mandatory instructions. Check details here.

All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.

SSC Advance Supplementary Examinations, June 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the TS SSC Supplementary 2023 Timetable even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned above.

The performance of the candidates who answer the wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are instructed to demand and answer the right combination of question papers only.

The Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the Examination centre other than the originally allotted by this office.

