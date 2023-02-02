UCEED 2023: Admission Cut-Off Marks For Part A to Release in February, Check Details Here

UCEED 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will announce the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 cut-off marks for Part A on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check the UCEED 2023 Cut-off marks on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the Part B answer booklet will be evaluated only after the candidate qualifies for Part A. However, the candidates who will score the minimum UCEED cut-off marks will be selected in the eligible list for the next rounds of the UCEED 2023 selection process.

UCEED 2023 Cut-off Marks for Part A - Direct Link (Available Soon)

UCEED 2023 Dates

Candidates who have given the UCEED 2023 to get admission into design programmes in UCEED participating colleges can check the UCEED 2023 schedule in the table given below.

Events Date Announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A February 9, 2023 UCEED 2023 Result March 9, 2023 Score Card Downloading Start From March 11, 2023 Online Application Submission March 14, 2023, to March 31, 2023 Seat Allotment Round 1 April 10, 2023 Seat Allotment Round 2 May 10, 2023 Seat Allotment Round 3 June 10, 2023 Score Card Downloading Last Date June 13, 2023

Criteria For UCEED Admission Cut-Off 2023

According to some media reports, the examination cell will consider the below-given factors before releasing the UCEED 2023 cut-off marks.

Total Number of candidates appearing for UCEED 2023

Total Number of candidates qualified for UCEED 2023

Difficulty level of the UCEED 2023

Total Number of seat intake in participating colleges

Previous years' UCEED cut-off trends

Candidates can go through the previous year’s UCEED cutoff in the table given below.

Category Part-A Section-wise Cut-off Marks Total (Part A) Total (Part B) Min. Total Marks Section 1 Section 2 Section 3 Cut Off Cut Off Qualifying Marks Open 7.2 7.2 9.6 80 6 100 OBC 6.48 6.48 8.64 72 5.4 90 PwD 3.6 3.6 4.8 40 3 50 SC 3.6 3.6 4.8 40 3 50 ST 3.6 3.6 4.8 40 3 50

UCEED Result 2023

As per the recent updates, IIT Bombay will declare the UCEED 2023 result on March 9, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who appeared for the UCEED 2023 examination will be able to check and download the UCEED 2023 scorecard by logging through the official website.

Also Read: AKTU Odd Semester Tentative Exam Centres Released For MBA, MCA Courses, Check Details Here