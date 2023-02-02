    UCEED 2023: Admission Cut-Off Marks For Part A to Release in February, Check Details Here

    UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will announce the UCEED 2023 cut-off marks for Part A on February 9, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to check the UCEED 2023 Cut-off for Part A on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 16:13 IST
    UCEED 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will announce the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 cut-off marks for Part A on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check the UCEED 2023 Cut-off marks on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. 

    As per the recent updates, the Part B answer booklet will be evaluated only after the candidate qualifies for Part A. However, the candidates who will score the minimum UCEED cut-off marks will be selected in the eligible list for the next rounds of the UCEED 2023 selection process. 

    UCEED 2023 Dates 

    Candidates who have given the UCEED 2023 to get admission into design programmes in UCEED participating colleges can check the UCEED 2023 schedule in the table given below.

    Events

    Date

    Announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A

    February 9, 2023

    UCEED 2023 Result

    March 9, 2023

    Score Card Downloading Start From

    March 11, 2023

    Online Application Submission

    March 14, 2023, to March 31, 2023

    Seat Allotment Round 1

    April 10, 2023

    Seat Allotment Round 2 

    May 10, 2023

    Seat Allotment Round 3

    June 10, 2023

    Score Card Downloading Last Date

    June 13, 2023

    Criteria For UCEED Admission Cut-Off 2023 

    According to some media reports, the examination cell will consider the below-given factors before releasing the UCEED 2023 cut-off marks. 

    • Total Number of candidates appearing for UCEED 2023
    • Total Number of candidates qualified for UCEED 2023
    • Difficulty level of the UCEED 2023
    • Total Number of seat intake in participating colleges
    • Previous years' UCEED cut-off trends 

    Candidates can go through the previous year’s UCEED cutoff in the table given below.

    Category

    Part-A Section-wise Cut-off Marks

    Total (Part A)

    Total (Part B)

    Min. Total Marks

    Section 1

    Section 2

    Section 3

    Cut Off

    Cut Off

    Qualifying Marks

    Open 

    7.2

    7.2

    9.6

    80

    6

    100

    OBC

    6.48

    6.48

    8.64

    72

    5.4

    90

    PwD

    3.6

    3.6

    4.8

    40

    3

    50

    SC

    3.6

    3.6

    4.8

    40

    3

    50

    ST

    3.6

    3.6

    4.8

    40

    3

    50

    UCEED Result 2023

    As per the recent updates, IIT Bombay will declare the UCEED 2023 result on March 9, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who appeared for the UCEED 2023 examination will be able to check and download the UCEED 2023 scorecard by logging through the official website.

