  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UGC NET 2023: Answer Key Out, Objection Window Close Tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023: Answer Key Out, Objection Window Close Tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA has released the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key. Students can raise objections against the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key through the link given on the official website.

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 10:21 IST
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Objection: UGC NET 2023 Answer Key challenge window to close tomorrow - March 25, 2023. Students who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exams can visit the official website of NTA to download the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key and raise objections. 

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 exams conducted from February 21 to March 16, 2023 can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency and click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge link given on the homepage. 

The UGC NET 2023 Answer Key challenge window is available on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to check the UGC NET 2023 answer key and raise objections.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge - Click Here

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Schedule

Event

Dates

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge

March 23 to 25, 2023

Last date for Payment

March 25, 2023

How to Raise UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Objections

The UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the link given below to raise the  objections on the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET - NTA official website

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge link

Step 3: Click on Answer Key Challenge and enter the Application Number and Date of Birth/ Password in the login link

Step 4: Download the Answer Key and Response sheet for reference

Step 5: Click on the challenge link and raise objections

Step 6: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2023 OUT: PDF Download Link, Raise Objections Till March 25

 

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023