UGC NET 2023: Answer Key Out, Objection Window Close Tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Objection: UGC NET 2023 Answer Key challenge window to close tomorrow - March 25, 2023. Students who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exams can visit the official website of NTA to download the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key and raise objections.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 exams conducted from February 21 to March 16, 2023 can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency and click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge link given on the homepage.

The UGC NET 2023 Answer Key challenge window is available on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to check the UGC NET 2023 answer key and raise objections.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge - Click Here

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Schedule

Event Dates UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge March 23 to 25, 2023 Last date for Payment March 25, 2023

How to Raise UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Objections

The UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the link given below to raise the objections on the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET - NTA official website

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge link

Step 3: Click on Answer Key Challenge and enter the Application Number and Date of Birth/ Password in the login link

Step 4: Download the Answer Key and Response sheet for reference

Step 5: Click on the challenge link and raise objections

Step 6: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2023 OUT: PDF Download Link, Raise Objections Till March 25