What is UGC's Dual Degree Programme and How will it Work? Know About Admissions, Exams, Credits System Here

UGC’s Dual Degree Programme: In a decision that has the potential to revolutionize the higher education domain, UGC approved Dual Degree programmes, allowing students to pursue two different degrees at the same time. Under this newly announced policy, students will now be able to pursue two physical degrees or a combination of physical and online degrees. The detailed guidelines about UGC’s Dual Degree programmes will soon be notified by the commission online. In the meanwhile, students can also get a basic understanding about What is UGC’s Dual Degree Programme and How will it Work Here.

What is UGC’s Dual Degree Programme?

As per the UGC’s latest announcement, the dual degree programmes will allow students to pursue two physical degrees, from two different universities or institutions at the same time. As part of this programme, students will be given the flexibility to opt for two different degrees in any mode, i.e., full-time physical mode, or online or distance education mode. Furthermore, this dual degree programme policy will be applicable for physical degrees, online degrees and even diploma programmes.

#UGC to allow students to pursue two full time degree programmes simultaneously.



Students can pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode either from same or different universities. Students can also pursue two academic programme in online mode simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/9xu9bhRVCK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 12, 2022

Why UGC has launched Dual Degree Programme?

Highlighting the reason for Dual Degree Programmes, UGC Chairman Jagadesh M Kumar said that Dual degree programmes will offer maximum flexibility to the students when it comes to higher education. HE further added that through this initiative “We are making it easier for the students to customise their education and increase their choice of what they want to study.” Lastly, he also added that through dual degree programmes, students will be able to plan their academic careers better and will be able to identify and pursue their passion and reach their true potential.

What are the guidelines for UGC’s Dual Degree Programme?

As per the announcement made by UGC today, the Dual degree programmes policy will allow students to pursue two different full-time academic degree courses in physical or online mode. One of the key guidelines or requirements in this regard is that the class timings for two-degree programmes should not overlap or clash with each other.

In terms of mode, of course, the dual degree programme allows students to pick the degree programme in any mode i.e., full-time physical mode, online degree programme, open degree programme or distance learning degree programme, provided their time schedules don’t clash.

Can UGC’s Dual Degree Programme be pursued from two different universities/institutes?

The differentiator as far as Dual Degree programmes announced today by the UGC is that now students are allowed to pursue dual degrees from different universities/institutions. However, one condition that has to be kept in mind for this is the time schedule for classes and other academic activities for both degree programmes do not clash with each other. This means that if a student is pursuing B.Tech from IIT Delhi in the morning or regular session, he can opt for a BA in Sanskrit from Delhi University, provided it is offered in the evening session.

How to get admission to Dual Degree Programme?

The admission policy for courses that will be offered for dual degree programmes, will be decided by the respective universities and institutions. In the case of central universities, candidates will have to appear and qualify in CUET – Common University Entrance Test in order to seek admission to dual degree programmes. The university will have to frame its own academic ordinances based on the UGC guidelines on two degrees which will govern this arrangement.

What is the Academic Credit System for Dual Degree Programmes?

As part of the National Education Policy 2022, the Education Ministry has proposed offering transferrable credits to students for completing degree programmes. This has been offered to provide multiple-entry-and-multiple-exit modes to the students. As part of this policy, students are allowed to join or drop from one course to another provided they have earned the necessary academic credits and fulfilled the requirements.

In line with this, the dual degree programme approved by UGC on 12th April will allow students to carry credits across degrees if they fulfil the basic requirements. However, when it comes to degree programmes, candidates will be required to earn and fulfil all credit requirements as specified by the university guidelines. No concession in credit requirements will be offered as part of the Dual Degree Programmes.

Can a student pursue UG and PG Degrees at the same time?

According to the details shared by the UGC, students are provided flexibility in choosing the Dual Degree Courses at the same level of education. This means that a student can pursue two degrees at either the undergraduate level or at postgraduate level. Simply put, one cannot pursue one UG and one PG degree as part of the UGC’s Dual Degree Programme. In this regard, UGC Chairman during the press meeting said “The student can choose to pursue two different undergraduate courses or two different postgraduate programmes. If a student is studying only one undergraduate programme, they will not be eligible for a PG course,”

Also Read: UGC allows students to pursue two Degrees at the Same Time, confirms UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar