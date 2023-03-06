Union Edu Minister to Launch Self Assessment Platform SATHEE Today, Check Details Here

Self-Assessment Platform for Indian students: The Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is all set to launch the SATHEE (Self-assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) platform today, March 6, 2023. The learning platform is made for the candidates so that they can prepare for the competitive exams like JEE, NEET, GATE, and others.

According to the Tweet shared by the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, SATHEE is an initiative by the Ministry of Education (MoE), in association with the IIT Kanpur, which will provide students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for various competitive and other exams.

Check the Tweet below:

SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur, which will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 2, 2023