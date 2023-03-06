Union Edu Minister to Launch Self Assessment Platform SATHEE Today, Check Details Here

Self-Assessment Platform for Indian students: The Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is all set to launch the SATHEE (Self-assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) platform today, March 6, 2023. The learning platform is made for the candidates so that they can prepare for the competitive exams like JEE, NEET, GATE, and others.
According to the Tweet shared by the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, SATHEE is an initiative by the Ministry of Education (MoE), in association with the IIT Kanpur, which will provide students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for various competitive and other exams.
SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur, which will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 2, 2023
He further added that this platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in the society who cannot afford the coaching for competitive exams. As per the details provided, the launch of the SATHEE is scheduled to be launched on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10.45 am by the Hon'ble Minister of Education, the UGC Chairman said in his Tweet.
What is the SATHEE Platform?
SATHEE, a Self-assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams platform aims to prepare the students in learning the concepts on their weak topics, so that they can feel confident to appear in any competitive exam with the help of videos that are prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) faculty members.
The study material on the SATHEE platform will be provided in multiple languages including English, Hindi and other regional languages. With the help of the SATHEE platform, students will be able to prepare for the various national level exams.
Learning Journey with SATHEE
As per the recent updates, the SATHEE portal is live now, and according to the information given on the SATHEE’s website, students can start their learning from in depth video lectures by IIT Professors, can get access to forums/mentors for doubt clearing and problems solutions. Moreover, students who are preparing for the national level exams can test their knowledge by giving topic/subject wise complete tests and analyze their performance using detailed analytics.
