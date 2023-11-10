  1. Home
UP BEd Counselling 2023 Deadline for Direct Admission by Colleges Extended; Check Schedule Here

UP BEd Counselling 2023 deadline has been extended for direct admission by colleges. In order to get admission, candidates can approach their preferred university and enquire about the availability of vacant seats, if available, they can take direct admission.

Updated: Nov 10, 2023 17:09 IST
UP BEd Counselling 2023: Bundelkhand University has extended the last date for taking direct admission. The authorities have released a notification regarding the same. According to the recent notification, the deadline for getting direct admissions from college has been extended to November 20, 2023.

The official notice reads, “Uttar Pradesh Joint BEd examination 2023-25 (Direct admission) has been extended to November 20, 2023. To get admission, candidates can approach their favourable university and enquire about the availability of vacant seats, if available, they can take direct admission. BEd Control Room Helpline number - 0510-2441145, 9151019698, 9151019699.”

Previously, the last date for UP BEd Counselling 2023 was November 9, 2023. Candidates who did not appear in counselling can still try getting direct admission by contacting the colleges, doing document verification, and paying an advance admission fee.

UP BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important dates below:

Events

Dates

Exam Date

June 15, 2023

UP BEd JEE 2023 Result

June 30, 2023

UP BEd Counselling 2023 begins

September 15 for Phase 1

September 23 for Phase 2

October 3 for Phase 3

Direct admission by College

November 9, 2023 (New Date - November 20, 2023)

The Bundelkhand University administers the UP BEd JEE, a state-level entrance test, to qualified applicants for admission to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) program at several Uttar Pradesh colleges. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly, conducted the test prior to Lucknow University administering it in 2021.

