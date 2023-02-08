UP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023 on Feb 16, UPMSP Admit Card 2023 To Release Soon

UP Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the UP Board Exams 2023 will begin merely in 8 days i.e. February 16, 2023. Till now, around 59 lakh students have registered for UP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023. Since the exams are near, the authorities are going to issue the UP Board 10, 12 Admit card 2023 very soon. Once available, students can visit their respective schools to collect the hall tickets. Students must note that no candidate shall be granted entry to the exam hall without admit card.

Further, they must note that the school authorities will download the UP Board 10, 12 Admit Card on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Afterward, they will get them signed by the Principal or Chairman and then distribute them among the students. However, private students will be allowed to download the hall ticket from the official website.

How to Download UP Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 (For Private Students)?

Once the admit card is out, the regular students will have to get it from school authorities. However, private students can download it by themselves. Check how to download it here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Admit Card 2023 for private students link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The UP Board Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

UP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023

According to the Board 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2023, the Class 10th and 12th exams will commence on February 16, 2023. However, the UP Board Class 10th exams will end on March 3, 2023, whereas, the 12th board exams 2023 will conclude on March 4, 2023.

