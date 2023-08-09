UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has announced the results for UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th today: August 9, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the compartment or improvement exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - upmsp.edu.in.

They need to fill out the necessary login details such as district, roll number, and security code in the result login window to download their scorecards. Students can click on the direct link provided below to get their results.

UPMSP class 10th Compartment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here) UPMSP 12th Compartment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

List of websites to check the UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2023

Students can download their UP Board class 10th, 12th supplementary results 2023 online. Check the list of websites given below:

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Details mentioned on the UPMSP 10, 12 compartment scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecards, students are advised to go through the below-given details provided on the compartment scorecard carefully.

Student's name

Roll number

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth of the student

District code

Exam year

Result name

Board name

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

Grades

Marks scored by the student

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment scorecard 2023?

Students can go through the steps that are given below to know how to download the UP Board 10, 12th supplementary result 2023 scorecard online

Step 1: Go to the official websites of UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to check the compartment results available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details as asked and then submit

Step 4: The UPMSP class 10th, and 12th compartment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future use

