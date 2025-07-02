Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

UP Board Compartment Exam Admit Card 2025 Release Soon for Class 10th, 12th at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The UP Board, called UPMSP will release the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 for Class 10 and 12 soon on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. students will need to enter their log in credentials including their registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 16:42 IST
UP Board to release UPMSP Compartment admit card soon.
UP Board to release UPMSP Compartment admit card soon.
Register for Result Updates

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will release the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 for Class 10 and 12 soon. The admit card will be released on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The results are expected to be released by August 2025 with the board releasing the revised marksheet of the students who appeared for the exams.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to UP Board compartment exams 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

UP Board Compartment/ Improvement Exam 2025

Board name 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

upmsp.edu.in

Class(es) 

10

12

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Exam dates 

July 19, 2025 onwards 

Exam slot 

Class 10: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM

Class 12: 2 PM - 5:15 PM

Result date 

August 2025 (expected)

How to check UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025? 

Students can follow the below steps to download their UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025:

  1. Visit the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UPMSP Compartment Admit Card 2025’
  3. In the log in window, select your class from the dropdown menu
  4. Input your roll number, registration number or date of birth as required 
  5. Click on ‘Submit’
  6. Your UP Board Compartment Exam admit card will appear
  7. Check your details and download for exam 

Important Details Mentioned in the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 

The UP Board compartment admit card must carry the following details in the online document:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll Number
  • Class (10/ 12)
  • Father’s/ Mother’s Name
  • Subject(s) 
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Exam Centre Name and Address
  • Student’s Photograph and Signature

Related Stories

Students are advised to carry the printed hardcopy of their UPMSP compartment exam 2025 Admit card to the exam centre along with a photo ID card.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News