UP Board Compartment Exam Admit Card 2025 Release Soon for Class 10th, 12th at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will release the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 for Class 10 and 12 soon. The admit card will be released on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The results are expected to be released by August 2025 with the board releasing the revised marksheet of the students who appeared for the exams.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to UP Board compartment exams 2025 here: