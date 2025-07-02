UP Board Compartment Exam Admit Card 2025 Release Soon for Class 10th, 12th at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will release the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 for Class 10 and 12 soon. The admit card will be released on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The results are expected to be released by August 2025 with the board releasing the revised marksheet of the students who appeared for the exams.
UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to UP Board compartment exams 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
UP Board Compartment/ Improvement Exam 2025
|
Board name
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
Class(es)
|
10
12
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Exam dates
|
July 19, 2025 onwards
|
Exam slot
|
Class 10: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Class 12: 2 PM - 5:15 PM
|
Result date
|
August 2025 (expected)
How to check UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025?
Students can follow the below steps to download their UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025:
- Visit the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UPMSP Compartment Admit Card 2025’
- In the log in window, select your class from the dropdown menu
- Input your roll number, registration number or date of birth as required
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Your UP Board Compartment Exam admit card will appear
- Check your details and download for exam
Important Details Mentioned in the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025
The UP Board compartment admit card must carry the following details in the online document:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll Number
- Class (10/ 12)
- Father’s/ Mother’s Name
- Subject(s)
- Exam Date and Time
- Exam Centre Name and Address
- Student’s Photograph and Signature
Related Stories
Students are advised to carry the printed hardcopy of their UPMSP compartment exam 2025 Admit card to the exam centre along with a photo ID card.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation