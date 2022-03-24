UP Board Exam 2022 to Begin Today, Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Precautions to be Followed Here

UP Board Exam 2022 From Today: Finally, the D-day has come for nearly 52 lakh students who are registered to appear for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022. As per the official date sheet published by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the High School and Intermediate Board Exams for students from UP will begin from today – 24th March 2022. The UP Board Exam 2022 which will commence today will go on for 12 and 15 days, respectively, for Class 10 and 12 students; ending on 12th April 2022.

What are UP Board Exam 2022 Timings?

With about 52 lakh students slated to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the UP Board Exams are being held in two shifts. The Morning shift for UP Board Exam 2022 will be held from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the second shift i.e., the afternoon would be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students are advised to check their respective hall tickets to know the exam date and time and leave at an appropriate time for the same.

Strict Security Measures, CCTV Surveillance to Check Cheating

To ensure safe, smooth and fair conduct of UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022, the state government and board have put in place strict security measures. As part of this, 8873 exam centres have been equipped with 2,97,124 advanced CCTV cameras and surveillance network to keep a check on any suspicious activities at the exam centre. The administration has also set up state-level command centres and district-level control rooms to monitor the feed of these surveillance systems.

Furthermore, to deter students and unlawful elements from getting involved in cheating and copying rackets, the UP Chief Secretary has also said that people found involved in such activities would be booked in National Security Act – NSA.

UP Board Exam 2022 – Exam Day Guidelines

With the UPMSP Board Exam 2022 starting from today, it is important for students to be aware of the exam-day guidelines and instructions that are to be followed by them at the exam centres. Some of the key exam instructions for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 are discussed below:

Admit Cards Mandatory : Admit Cards issued by UPMSP are mandatory for students to be allowed into the exam centre. Therefore, students are advised to carry the same with them.

: Admit Cards issued by UPMSP are mandatory for students to be allowed into the exam centre. Therefore, students are advised to carry the same with them. Reporting Time : Students appearing for the board exam are advised to reach the exam centre/venue by the allotted reporting time. Furthermore, to ensure social distancing, students are advised to avoid forming groups inside or outside the exam centre

: Students appearing for the board exam are advised to reach the exam centre/venue by the allotted reporting time. Furthermore, to ensure social distancing, students are advised to avoid forming groups inside or outside the exam centre COVID-19 Precautions : To ensure safety against the Coronavirus contagion, students are advised to follow basic precautions including wearing of marks, maintaining of social distance and following COVID appropriate behaviour at the exam centre.

: To ensure safety against the Coronavirus contagion, students are advised to follow basic precautions including wearing of marks, maintaining of social distance and following COVID appropriate behaviour at the exam centre. Sanitisers and Water Bottles : Students are allowed to carry sanitisers and water bottles in transparent bottles with no labels and marks.

: Students are allowed to carry sanitisers and water bottles in transparent bottles with no labels and marks. Electronic Devices / Gadgets Banned: All types of electronic devices and gadgets are banned from exam centres. Therefore, students are advised not to carry smartphones, feature phones, Bluetooth headset, headphones or earbuds or smartwatches to the exam centre.

