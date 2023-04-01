UP Board Result 2023: Classes 1 to 8 Result Announced, Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP classes 1 to 8 result 2023 for the students. They can get their UP class 1 to 8 result 2023 report cards from their respective schools. All the students will be promoted to the next higher class even if they do not pass exams. Students of all council schools and recognised schools run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council will be given admission to the next class as per the rules. This order is under the same RTE Act.

The exam paper evaluation for classes 1 to 8 began on March 26. This year, the board conducted UP Board classes 1 to 8 exams in two shifts. shift 1 was conducted from 9:30 to 11:30 am and shift 2 timings were 12:30 to 2:30 pm. The UP cass 1 students had a single-day exam on March 20. Whereas classes 2 to 8 appeared in both oral and written examinations.

UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 1 To 8 Tweet

The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh tweeted - "The day of result distribution in council schools was very special, special preparations were made for this day in various schools of the district. Children, teachers, parents all looked excited about the distribution of report cards." Check tweet below -

...और हम पास पास हो गए

परिषदीय स्कूलों में परीक्षाफल वितरण का दिन बेहद खास रहा, जनपद के विभिन्न विद्यालयों में इस दिन के लिए विशेष तैयारियां की गई थीं। रिपोर्टकार्ड वितरण को लेकर बच्चे, शिक्षक, अभिभावक सभी उत्साहित नजर आए। #SchoolChaloAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/ZssTIVtuIf — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) March 31, 2023

Distribution of Report Card For Classes 1 to 8

The board has instructed authorities to distribute report cards of students based on annual examinations and evaluations. The marks will be given by converting the full marks and marks relative to 100 marks. Also, the evaluated answer sheets of the students will be shown to them. Further, the report cards will also be provided at the same time.

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023

As per media reports, evaluation work of 1,67,20,732 answer booklets has been completed. According to the data released by the UP Board, this year, about 58,85,745 students have registered for the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP board, out of which there are 31,16, 487 high school and 27,69,258 intermediate students. It is expected that UP board class 10, 12 result 2023 will be announced by end of April or first week of May.

