UP CM Directs for Schools, Colleges to form 'Road Safety Clubs', Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the formation of Road Safety Clubs in all the Secondary and Higher Educational Institutions in order to incorporate road safety among students.

The Chief Minister has directed authorities to form the Road Safety Clubs on Priority stating that there is a need to work on a large scale to reduce the number of deaths caused by road accidents.

Meetings held with various departments

The Chief Minister gave the instructions when seeing the presentations made by various departments in a meeting held in the state. The CM also asked the authorities to install a ‘Panic Button’ for the safety of women in UP State Road Transport Corporation buses.

The Chief Minister has also urged for the beginning of a parcel and courier service by state government buses adding that in the last five years more than 26,000 villages have been connected with the UPSRTC buses and efforts must be made to make them available in every village.

The Chief Minister has also ordered an additional 2000 new contract buses in the UPSRTC and also expedite the process of adding another 5000 new buses in the future.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to include new mining areas in the district survey report by conducting a mineral mapping of all major rivers of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal in the next six months.

Also Read: Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced, Check Complete Schedule for Assam Combined Entrance Exam at astu.ac.in