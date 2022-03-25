UP Madrassa: National Anthem recital Mandatory before Classes in Uttar Pradesh Madarsas

National Anthem Recital Mandatory at UP Madrassa: In a key development, the recital of the National Anthem has been made mandatory at all Madrassa Schools before the commencement of Classes. On Thursday, in a high-level meeting, UP Board of Madrassa Education officials took some key decisions about the Madrassa Education system in the state. One key decision that was taken by the officials was about making the recital of National Anthem mandatory for all the students before starting classes.

Apart from this, the Board also decided that a biometric attendance system will be implemented across all Madrassas to record and manage the attendance of teachers. Apart from this, the board is also planning to launch an online registration facility for students who want to join Madrassa Education System.

National Anthem Recital with Morning Prayers

As per the official order, National Anthem will be recited daily by students of Madrassa before the commencement of classes. The recital will be with the saying of Morning Prayers by the students. The decision has been taken to instil patriotism among the students. Speaking to reporters, UP Board of Madrassa Education Chairperson Iftikhar Ahmad Javed said that “The national anthem is sung in various schools and we want to instil patriotism in madrassa students too, so that they know our history and culture.”

MET Mandatory for Selection of Teachers

In another key decision, the Madrassa Education Board has decided to make a Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET)-based Madrassa Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET) as a mandatory requirement for the selection of teachers for Madrassa Education. For this, Board’s chairman has proposed Madrassa Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET) which will be considered as a pre-qualification to become a madrassa teacher. The Board Chairman said that a formal proposal regarding the same would soon be sent to the State Government. This decision is aimed at checking nepotism in the teachers’ recruitment process.

