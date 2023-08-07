UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will close the application window for NEET PG counselling tomorrow: August 8, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: upneet.gov.in. The last date to pay the registration and security fee is August 9, 2023.

According to the official schedule, the UP NEET 2023 merit list will be released on August 9, 2023, for shortlisted candidates for admission to Government/Dental Colleges/Private/Medical/Institutions/Universities for Postgraduate (MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS) courses Candidates will be able to do online choice filling from August 10 to 13, 2023. They can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

UP NEET Counselling Registration Link Click Here

How to Apply for UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on registration for the state merit tab

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

UP NEET application form

Allotment letter

Copy of the State Merit List

Class 10 certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

MBBS Mark sheet

MBBS Passing Certificate

Permanent or provisional Registration Certificate

Disability Certificate

Caste Certificate

