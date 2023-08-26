UP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 2 on Aug 28, fill MBBS, BDS choices till today at upneet.gov.in

UPNEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will be closing the MBBS/BDS choice-filling window today. Candidates can fill in their choices and lock it till 5 PM on the official website: upneet.gov.in. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 28, 2023. All the selected candidates can download the allotment letters from August 29 to September 4, 2023.

The UP NEET counselling is being conducted for 4,303 MBBS seats offered by 35 government medical colleges and 4,850 MBBS seats by 31 private colleges. The state also has 300 BDS seats in government colleges and 2,300 BDS seats in private colleges.

UP MBBS/BDS Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Earlier, the officials revised the date for UPNEET UG counselling. Candidates can check the table to know the round 2 counselling dates below:

Events Dates Last date to fill choices and lock August 26, 2023 UP NEET UG seat allotment result August 28, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment order August 29 to September 4, 2023

How to fill choices for UP NEET UG counselling 2023 for round 2?

Candidates can enter their choices for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling on the official website: upneet.gov.in. They can follow these steps to fill the choice filling and locking process of UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UG (MBBS/BDS) link

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

What after the choice filling window for UPNEET round 2 counselling 2023 closes?

After the window closes, the authorities will release the seat allotment result. As per the scheduled date, the UP NEET UG round 2 allotment list will be released on August 28, 2023. DGMET will be releasing the seat allotment result based on the choices filled by the candidates. Those who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted college before the stipulated time period along with the required documents.

