UP NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling Window To Close Today For Round 1, Enter Choices Soon at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will close the window to enter choices for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 today i.e., 7th November. Candidates who are yet to fill up the UP NEET UG choices can do it at upneet.gov.in. The choice-filling window for NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 opened on 3rd November 2022.

Also, earlier the officials revised the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule. As per the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 revised date, the seat allotment result 2022 for the round 1 will be announced tomorrow, on 8th November 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date for online choice-filling 7th November 2022 (Today) UP NEET UG Seat allotment result 8th/9th November 2022 Downloading of allotment letter and admission 9th to 13th November 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Notification

As per the official notification - “In UP NEET UG counselling, many candidates and their parents informed by email or phone that their documents have not been verified. Keeping this in view, the revised time table for the first round for admission to MBBS, BDS undergraduate courses of government, private sector medical colleges, institutes, universities is as follows.”

It further stated - "To participate in the counselling, it is mandatory to deposit security money online of Rs 30,000 for government MBBS, BDS seats, Rs 2 lakhs for private sector MBBS course seats and Rs 1 lakh for private sector BDS course seats.”

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 Result

Based on the choices filled by the candidates during UP NEET UG counselling 2022, the officials will allot seats. The UP NEET UG seat allotment result will depend on rank, available seats, reservation etc. Those who will be allotted seats have to report to the allotted college before the specified time period along with the required documents.