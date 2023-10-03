UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Stray Vacancy Round Cancelled, Revised Result Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET), Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the stray vacancy round seat allotment result announced on September 29, 2023. Now, the revised UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, as per the notice released. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG seat allotment result at: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download DGME UP stray vacancy round seat allotment list.

An official notification has been released stating after discovering errors, the previously announced allocation results mentioned above are hereby nullified, in accordance with the resolution made during the counselling Board meeting on October 3, 2023. Following the release of revised result, the admission procedure will be finalized at the respective college/nodal centre from October 4 to 6, 2023.

UPNEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Revised Dates 2023

Candidates who have registered for the counselling round of UP NEET can check below the important dates:

Events Dates UP NEET UG seat allotment result October 3, 2023 (Revised Finalization of admission process October 4 to 6, 2023

How to check UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round?

After rectifying the errors, the officials will be releasing the revised allotment result. They can go through the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 Cancellation Notice

It has been stated in the official notice that, “The result of the stray-vacancy round of U.P.NEET UG 2023 was declared on 29 September 2023 and the admission process was prevalent at the Medical College/ Nodal Centre, the information about its postponement on 02.102023 was displayed on the website. After noticing certain errors, the above-declared allotment result is hereby cancelled as per the decision taken in the Counselling Board meeting dated 03.10.2023.”

