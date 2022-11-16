UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Close Today, Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The registration window for the UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling will close today - November 16, 2022. According to the notification available online the Registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Second Round Counselling has been extended to November 16, 2022.

Candidates eligible for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for MBBS and BDS programmes can visit the official website to complete the registrations.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams and were not allotted seats in the first round of counselling are eligible to participate in the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling. UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration link is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the direct link provided here to complete the UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Registrations.

UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registrations - Click Here

Registration Process for UP NEET UG 2022

The UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration link is available on the official website of UP NEET Counselling. Candidates can apply for the UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registrations by entering the details in the registration link.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal of UP NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET UG 2022 Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link and get the login credentials

Step 4: Login to fill the UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 application form

Step 5: Upload documents and submit the requisite fee

The UP NEET counselling is conducted for the 85% state quota seats offered in the medical colleges of the state. UP has a total of 32 medical and 23 Dental colleges offering undergraduate MBBS and BDS seats.

