UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check List of candidates who have not locked their choices in Mop-Up Round

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DGMET has issued a list of candidates who have not locked their choices during UP NEET counselling mop up round. A total of 64 candidates have not locked their choices for MBBS/BDS. Get direct link to download here

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 17:05 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the list of candidates who have not locked their choices for UP NEET mop-up round counselling. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MBBS/BDS and have not locked their choices can check the pdf at the official website: dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. Such candidates have been not considered for the UPNEET seat allotment process. The UP NEET counselling list includes names of the candidates, roll number and NEET rank. A total of 64 candidates have not locked their choices for MBBS/BDS. 

UP NEET UG 2023 list of candidates who have not locked choices pdf - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download the UP NEET 2023 counselling list of candidates who have not locked choices pdf? 

The pdf list of candidates who have not locked their choices has been released online at the official websites: dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. Candidates have to visit these websites to check the list. To download the UP NEET UG counselling list they can follow the below-mentioned steps: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - list of candidate who has not lock their choices in mop-up round UP NEET UG 2023 (not considered for allotment process)

Step 4: Click on the pdf 

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check and download it for future references 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of candidates who have not locked choices

As per the notice pdf, those candidates who have not locked their choices will not be considered for the UP NEET UG seat allotment process for mop up round. Further details for these candidates will be released soon on the official website. Through UP NEET UG counselling, candidates can take admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS and BDS. 

