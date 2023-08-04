Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Broadsheet for Round 1 Out, Get PDF Here

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has issued the provisional seat allotment result for Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling round 1 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for medical counselling can check the seat allotment result from the official website - hnbumu.ac.in.

As per the given details, the college/course/quota selection is based on the NEET UG 2023 merit and security money which was deposited by the candidates, as per NMC/DCI guidelines at the time of filling out the online application form.

As per the schedule, the last date for joining the allotted college is August 8, 2023. Selected candidates are required to reach their allotted institutes before the final deadline for the document verification process. Medical aspirants who didn't get an MBBS or BDS seat can participate in the second round of counselling.

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the list of the documents required for Uttarakhand MBBS/BDS counselling 2023.

NEET UG 2023 admit card and result Allotment letter Valid proof of payment of centralized advance tuition fee Certificates and marksheets of classes 10th and 12th Remaining amount Bank Demand Draft (DD) Other documents as per the requirement of the concerned college Category certificate of reserved category, if applicable Certificate of subcategory, if any Domicile Certificate PwD certificate Certificates required for Ward of Kashmiri Migrants, if required Valid ID proof

How to check Uttakahand NEET UG provisional seat allocation result for round 1 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling 2023 merit list from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HNBUMU - hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the NEET UG 2023 tab

Step 3: The provisional broadsheet for round 1 of NEET UG 2023 will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Check the details and download it for future use

