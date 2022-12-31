VIT MBA Admissions 2023 Open, Apply at vit.ac.in

VIT MBA 2023: Vellore Institute of Technology (Business School) is accepting online admissions for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic session 2023. Eligible candidates who seek admission into a full-time MBA course can apply at the official VIT website. Applications are invited both in online and offline modes. As per the information mentioned by VIT Business School, the last to fill out the MBA application form is March 5, 2023.

Also, interested candidates need to carefully check the eligibility criteria and all other information regarding the MBA programme 2023 before filling out the registration forms for the VIT Business School, Tamil Nadu.

VIT MBA 2023 - Apply Here

VIT MBA 2023: Steps to Apply

Applicants are required to complete the registration forms which are available on the online VIT portal till March 5, 2023. In order to get admission to the MBA programme for the academic year 2023, these are the following steps candidates need to follow for filling out the application form.

Step 1 - Visit the official webpage vit.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link provided on the homepage - “MBA Admission 2023”

Step 3 - Then VIT PG Application Form will appear on the screen

Step 4 - Carefully read all the details regarding the MBA programme before going further

Step 5 - Create your login by filling out the correct details

Step 6 - Upload the required documents for VIT MBA 2023

Step 7 - Pay the application fee of Rs 1200

Step 8 - Examine all the details before final submission

Step 9 - Once the application form is submitted, take a printout for future reference

VIT MBA 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 60% marks or 1st class in any Undergraduate or Integrated programme is required from a recognized University

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree of a minimum of three years duration after successful completion of Higher Secondary Education or equivalent

Candidates who are appearing for their final year/ semester examinations in 2023 are also eligible to apply, keeping in view their results will be published before August 15, 2023

Finally, a valid score in any of the following CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ NMAT/ GMAT/ CMAT/ ATMA will be needed for VIT MBA 2023 admission

Ten per cent relaxation will be given in the Undergraduate degree to applicants who belong to categories such as SC/ ST as well as those applicants coming from regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Moreover, the final selection will be based on the candidate’s overall performance in the personal interview, academic scores and previous work experience (if any) for admission to the MBA programme 2023 in the VIT Business School, Tamil Nadu.

