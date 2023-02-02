VMOU MET 2023: MBA Registration Last Date Extended till February 28, Get Direct Link Here

VMOU MET 2023: Vardhman Mahavir Open University, Kota has announced the extension of the VMOU MET 2023 registration date. As per the official information, the application forms for the Management Entrance Test (MET) will now be available till February 28, 2023.

Earlier the registration deadline for aspirants was January 31, 2023. However, the last date has been updated on the available online portal. All candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the exam can submit their forms within the stipulated time period. The registrations are allowed for one month.

Moreover, the MET exam will be conducted for all those candidates who seek admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic session 2023-25. Also, all applicants will be required to pay the registration fee amount of Rs 1000 and this amount is non-refundable.

VMOU MET Registration Window 2023 - Apply Here

Steps to Submit VMOU MET Registration Form 2023

VMOU MET 2023 has opened the online registration portal on the online website. Aspirants can submit registrations for the exam latest by February 28, 2203. Here are a few easy steps to follow to successfully submit the exam registration forms.

Step 1 - Open the official website link - vmou.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the MBA Entrance Exam link and start filling out the details

Step 3 - VMOU MET 2023 registration form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 - Enter all the required information such as personal and educational details

Step 5 - Then upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature in accepted formats

Step 6 - Pay the MET application fee by using a Debit/Credit Card/ UPI facility

Step 7 - Submit to complete the MET 2023 registration process

Step 8 - Take a printout of the submitted application form

VMOU MET 2023 Offline Form Submission

Students who want to submit the forms in offline mode can do so by following these steps

Fill out the VMOU MET 2023 online application form

Download the application form and take a printout

Attach all the relevant documents and a Bank Challan of the application fee amount

Send/post the duly filled application form to the respective University Registrar’s Office

Candidates can also use e-Mitra or an online banking facility for METapplication fee payment

Vardhman Mahavir Open University, Kota offers an MBA programme in distance learning mode. The next round of VMOU MET registration will take place in July-August 2023. The VMOU MET 2023 examination date has not been announced yet. It will be declared once the exam registration process gets completed.

