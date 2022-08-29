VSKU Merit List 2022 (OUT): Check VSKU UG Admission List online via portal - vksuonline.in, Get PDF Link Here

VKSU Merit List 2022 (OUT): Ending the lost wait, the VKSU Merit List 2022 has been released today - 29th August 2022. The Veer Kunwar Singh University, VKSU merit list 2022 has been published today by the university for the ongoing undergraduate admission process. Candidates who had registered and applied for admission to the UG courses offered by the university, can now check their individual selection status by logging onto the official website. Applicants should note that the VKSU UG Admission List 2022 has been released online in the form of a common merit list in a PDF Document. The VSKU Merit List PDF can be downloaded from then official website - vksuonline.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download the VKSU Merit List 2022 can also be found below:

Accept Allotted Seats by 9th Sept 2022

After checking the selection status on the PDF document or the VKSU Merit List 2022, candidates will be required to confirm the allotted seats. To confirm their admission on the allotted seats, candidates will be required to complete the necessary admission formalities by 9th Sept 2022. As part of the admission confirmation process, candidates are required to provide the requisite documents and details for the college and pay the requisite amount of fee as notified on the portal Candidates who fail to accept the seat, their candidature will be cancelled. VKSU has also released college-wise admission cut-offs and any applicant qualifying the same will be eligible to seek admission to the assigned college.

How to check VKSU Merit List 2022 online?

As reported earlier, the University has taken the online route for the publication of UG Admission List of VKSU Merit List 2022 for the ongoing admission cycle. Candidates or applicants who have successfully registered for the examination can check their selection status by checking the VKSU Merit List 2022 online which is available in PDF format on the official website. The Merit List has been published by the exam authority on the official portal and can be accessed from the Admissions Tab. In the admission tab section, candidates need to locate and click on VKSU Merit List 2022 link. On the next page, candidates will be required to enter their login credentials i.e., user ID and password. After logging in, you will be able to check your selection status. From here, candidates can complete the admission formalities such as payment of fees and other such activities. After submitting the details, please download the fee payment confirmation page from the website for future reference.

