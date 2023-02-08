WB JECA 2023 Registration Closes Today, Check Steps to Register, Application Fees Here

WB JECA 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration window of West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA) today - February 8, 2023. Candidates are advised to soon complete their WB JECA 2023 registration at - wbjeeb.in/jeca by 5.30 PM.

Once the WB JECA application window closes, the official will start the correction window from February 10, 2023. All the registered candidates can make changes in their WB JECA 2023 application form by using this facility. As per the schedule, West Bengal JECA 2023 will be conducted on July 8 in offline mode.

WB JECA 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

WB JECA 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to register for WB JECA February 8, 2023 (By 5.30 PM) WB JECA application correction window February 10, 2023 Last date to make corrections in WB JECA February 11, 2023 WB JECA July 8, 2023

How To Register for WB JECA 2023?

WB JECA 2023 application form filling process includes - registration, filling in details, uploading documents, fee payment, and printing the confirmation page. Check the steps below to know how to register for West Bengal JECA 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WB JECA - wbjeeb.in/jeca.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link to complete WB JECA registration.

3rd Step - Complete JECA registration form by entering basic details.

4th Step - After registration, applicants have to login and fill in details in WB JECA application form.

5th Step - Upload required documents and pay the application fee in online mode.

6th Step - Preview and submit the WB JECA application form.

WB JECA 2023 Application Fees

After uploading documents, candidates will have to pay the application fee of WB JECA 2023 through net banking/debit/credit card. As per the updates, the JECA application fee for General candidates is Rs.500 whereas SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B have to pay Rs.400 in the prescribed mode. Further, they must also take a printout of the confirmation page for future references.

