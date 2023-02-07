WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 Available from Feb 15, Check Details Here

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 Date Announced: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will issue the Madhyamik Examination 2023 (Secondary Examination 2023) Admit Card through camp offices on February 13, 2023. The head of the institution shall collect the WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 from the camp offices between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm. Afterward, the Class 10th hall tickets will be distributed among the students.

The students appearing for the exam can get the WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 from their respective schools on and from February 15, 2023. The notice has further mentioned that if any discrepancy or error is found in the hall ticket, it should be brought to the notice of the Regional council offices of the board in writing by February 20, 2023, for corrections. No application for modifications will be entertained after the deadline.

Where to Collect WBBSE Madhyamilk Admit Card 2023?

The school authorities can collect the WBBSE Madhyamki admit card 2023 from camp offices. The camp offices will be organized by the board on February 13, 2023, from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm. The head of the institution or any of his/her authorized representatives can collect the hall ticket from the camp offices.

However, the examinees will be able to collect the Madhyamik admit card 2023 from their school on and from February 15, 2023. However, they must report the discrepancy (if any) to the authorities before February 20, 2023.

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023

As per the date sheet, the WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023 will be started on February 23 and conclude on March 4, 2023, in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11.45 am to 3.00 pm. Candidates can check out the entire WBBSE Madhyamik Date Sheet on the official website i.e. wbbse.org

