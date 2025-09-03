WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Date Schedule OUT at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Registration Process Here

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has opened the round 2 registration for NEET UG counselling 2025. This is for students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam but did not get a seat in round 1.

Click here: WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Link

Students can apply online through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. The last date to register for round 2 counselling is September 11, 2025. Students are advised to complete the process early to avoid last-minute problems. A direct link for WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration is available below for easy access. Check this article to check the WB NEET Round 2 Schedule 2025 here.

Click here: WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Date Schedule

WB NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Dates (Round 2)

Students can check the given schedule for WB NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Dates: