WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Date Schedule OUT at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Registration Process Here

Sep 3, 2025, 12:20 IST

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling registration for students who did not get seats in round 1. Registration and fee payment can be done online at wbmcc.nic.in until September 11, 2025. Students should apply early to avoid last-minute issues. The revised counselling schedule is also released.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has opened the round 2 registration for NEET UG counselling 2025. This is for students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam but did not get a seat in round 1.

Click here: WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Link

Students can apply online through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. The last date to register for round 2 counselling is September 11, 2025. Students are advised to complete the process early to avoid last-minute problems. A direct link for WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration is available below for easy access. Check this article to check the WB NEET Round 2 Schedule 2025 here.

Click here: WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Date Schedule 

WB NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Dates (Round 2)

Students can check the given schedule for WB NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Dates:

Particulars

Dates

Round 2 - Online Registration

September 2, 2025 – September 11, 2025

Online Fee Payment

September 2, 2025 – September 11, 2025

Publication of Verified List & Seat Matrix

September 15, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking

September 15, 2025 – September 17, 2025

Publication of Result (Round 2)

September 22, 2025 (after 4 PM)

