WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Exam: West Bengal Boar To Conduct Uchha Madhyamik, 12th Exam 2022 Twice In A Year

WBCHSE HS Board Exam 2023: As per media reports, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is considering conducting the class 12 (Uccha Madhyamik) exam twice a year from 2023. As per an official from the West Bengal board, the decision will be taken in the council meeting on Friday, 6th May in the presence of the state education minister.

Going as per media reports, one of the officials informed that "To keep parity with CBSE, ISC, and other boards, a committee was formed to revise the curriculum of the HS exam. The committee will meet on May 6, and a decision on two-semester exams in HS will be decided."

WBCHSE HS Board Exam 2023 To Be Held Twice

WBCHSE HS Board Exam 2022

Over 8 lakh students appeared in the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) exam which commenced on 2nd April 2022. The board has started the evaluation process of the HS exam papers. "It will take a month to complete the evaluation process, and the result can be expected in June," the official said. Around 7.45 lakh candidates, including 4.04 lakh girls appeared for West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2022.

Strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, including mandatory wearing of masks and physical distancing in the seating arrangement, was ensured at the 6,727 venues, a WBCHSE official said. The exams started at 10 AM and concluded at 1.15 PM.

WBCHSE HS Board Exam 2021

Last year, the HS result was announced on 22nd July and the pass percentage touched at 97%. A total of 99.28% of students from Science and 99.8% from Commerce have qualified in the HS exam. Last year, WBCHSE used a 40:60 formula for evaluating WB result class 12. In which, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in West Bengal Madhyamik exam held and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam, and Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

