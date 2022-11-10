WBCHSE Exams 2023: Practical Exam Schedule Released, Check at wbchse.nic.in

WBCHSE 12th Practical Exams 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination has announced the WBCHSE class 12 Practical Examination Dates 2023. According to the schedule provided, the WB Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik Practical examinations will be conducted from December 5 to 21, 2022. The question paper for the WBCHSE Class 12 Practical exams will be sent to the schools by November 23, 2022.

As per the statement released by the board, the students who have passed the higher secondary practical exams before do not need to appear for the practical exams again. The schools are required to submit the practical exam mark sheets between January 2 to 10, 2023.

WBHCSE 12th Practical Exam Notification - Click Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination had earlier announced the dates for the Higher Secondary class 12 examinations. According to the schedule, the WB 12th Exams 2023 will be conducted from March 14 to 27, 2023. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode across the various exam centres.

According to the guidelines released, the school authority will arrange for practical examinations in all the subjects including Music and Physical Education at their respective schools.

WBCHSE 12th Exams 2022

In the 2022 board examinations, a total of 6.36 Lakh students passed the exams with an overall pass percentage of 88.44%. Among the total, the pass percentage for boys was 90.19% while the pass percentage for girls was 86.58%.

